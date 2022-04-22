Dr. Thomas Singer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Singer, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Singer, DO is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Singer works at
Locations
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 214-9387Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 344-7596Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singer is an outstanding dermotologost. He’s attentive, thorough, knowledgeable, and has a superlatively calming demeanor. I recommend his wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Thomas Singer, DO
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003142084
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Singer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
