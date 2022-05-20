Overview

Dr. Thomas Siegel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. Siegel works at Thomas S. Siegel M.d.p.c. in Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.