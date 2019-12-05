Dr. Thomas Showalter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Showalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Showalter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Showalter, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Grove Hospital, Integris Health Edmond and Integris Miami Hospital.
Dr. Showalter works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office5911 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
-
2
Main Office5915 W Memorial Rd Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 773-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Integris Health Edmond
- Integris Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- OSMA Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Community Choice
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated By Dr. Showalter for throat cancer and have been in remission for the past 4 years. Throughout my treatment and follow-up, I have been extremely impressed with his knowledge, compassion, and professionalism. I am proud to say I highly regard his friendship. I would therefore highly recommend him to anyone needing cancer treatment.
About Dr. Thomas Showalter, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780853358
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Oklahoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Showalter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Showalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Showalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Showalter has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Showalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Showalter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Showalter.
