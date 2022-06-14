Overview

Dr. Thomas Short, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Short works at Riverside Gastroenterology in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ischemic Colitis, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.