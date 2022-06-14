Dr. Thomas Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Short, MD
Dr. Thomas Short, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Riverside Gastroenterology1304 Somerville Rd SE, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 653-2779
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Great staff, very friendly. Dr. Short is a wonderful doctor, he listens to you and shows compassion. He explained everything to me and made sure I understood. I trust him completely. Thanks to him and his staff.
About Dr. Thomas Short, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144219148
Education & Certifications
- American Hospital Of Paris
- U Va Affil Hosps
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine
