Overview

Dr. Thomas Shook, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Shook works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.