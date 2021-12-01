See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Sholes works at Ashford ENT Clinic in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sholes Center for Womens Health
    Sholes Center for Womens Health
1000 Hawthorne Ave Ste K, Athens, GA 30606
(706) 286-8692

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis

Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Sterilization Chevron Icon
Implanon® Placement Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
In-Office Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
NovaSure® Ablation Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Painful Periods Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.9
    Dec 01, 2021
    Every visit was very pleasant and it feels like they really care about you and your baby. No long wait times and excellent customer service.
    Kari Williams — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Sholes, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982990966
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • American University Of Antigua College Of Medicine
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
