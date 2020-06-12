See All Orthopedic Surgeons in North Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Thomas Shockley Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Shockley Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.

Dr. Shockley Jr works at Tri-Hlth Orthopaedic Trtmt Ctr in North Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-Hlth Orthopaedic Trtmt Ctr
    8240 Northcreek Dr Ste 2000, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 791-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 12, 2020
    Dr Thomas Shockley is a very outstanding surgeon. He’s a very caring person. When he say he’s going to take care of you. He does exactly that. I would recommend him to anyone. I thank God for doctors like you. (To me) You showed me you care more about your patients health and well-being then anything else. I felt the love there. I was treated very well. Even after my surgery. So Bless You Dr Thomas Shockley and I thank God for you for taking such good care of me, God Bless ??
    Felicia Estrada — Jun 12, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Shockley Jr, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831172568
    Education & Certifications

    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shockley Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shockley Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shockley Jr works at Tri-Hlth Orthopaedic Trtmt Ctr in North Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shockley Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Shockley Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shockley Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shockley Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shockley Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shockley Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shockley Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

