Dr. Thomas Shireman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shireman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shireman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Shireman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UMKC School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Liberty Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Shireman works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants in Gastroenterology, a Division of Digestive Health Specialists, LLC5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 102, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shireman?
Outstanding physician! He is in a league of his own. Highly intelligent well trained doctor!
About Dr. Thomas Shireman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1568465417
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UMKC School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Liberty Hospital
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shireman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shireman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shireman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shireman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shireman works at
Dr. Shireman has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shireman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shireman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shireman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shireman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shireman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.