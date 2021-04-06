Dr. Thomas Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Shen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Shen works at
Locations
Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center, Thomas J Shen MD8245 County Road 44 Leg A Ste 1, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 391-1437
Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center, Thomas J Shen MD910 Old Camp Rd Ste 152, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 391-1437
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After determining I was doing well regarding my asthma, etc., Dr. Shen even addressed my newer issue of hand pain. I am impressed with his demeanor and level of care.
About Dr. Thomas Shen, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn
- St John's Mercy Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shen works at
Dr. Shen has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Animal Allergies and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.