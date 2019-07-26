See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Thomas Shelton, DO

Occupational Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Thomas Shelton, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Shelton works at Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic
    1930 PORT OF TACOMA RD, Tacoma, WA 98421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Thomas Shelton, DO

Specialties
  • Occupational Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1467457564
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Naval Hospital Pensacola
Medical Education
  • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

