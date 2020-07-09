Dr. Thomas Shellenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shellenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Shellenberger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ.
Banner Family Pharmacy - MD Anderson2946 E BANNER GATEWAY DR, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 256-6444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Banner Gateway Medical Center1900 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 543-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Recently had a complete thyroidectomy due to sizable nodules. Dr Shellenberger is an artist in his own right - compassionate, caring, warmth and as far as his expertise I can not say enough. I trusted his genuine caring concern for my health and post op day 5 I am emotional with satisfaction and feel blessed to have a remarkable man take care of me in a time of worry and 2020. His whole team are true professionals and I can sincerely say...I owe my life and will be forever grateful ?
Dr. Shellenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shellenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shellenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shellenberger has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Nodule and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shellenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shellenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shellenberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shellenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shellenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.