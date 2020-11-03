Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheeran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Sheeran works at
Locations
Montco Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery T.P. Sheeran100 W Main St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheeran?
I don't often require the services of an oral surgeon. My recent treatment by Dr Sheeran was very positive. I would highly recommend him. He is a great communicator. From a technical standpoint, his work was top notch. I am pleased with Dr Sheeran and his assistants in Collegeville, PA.
About Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1902854839
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheeran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheeran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheeran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheeran.
