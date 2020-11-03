See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Sheeran works at Montco Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery T.P. Sheeran in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montco Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery T.P. Sheeran
    100 W Main St Ste 200, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 03, 2020
I don't often require the services of an oral surgeon. My recent treatment by Dr Sheeran was very positive. I would highly recommend him. He is a great communicator. From a technical standpoint, his work was top notch. I am pleased with Dr Sheeran and his assistants in Collegeville, PA.
russell — Nov 03, 2020
Photo: Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD
About Dr. Thomas Sheeran, DMD

Specialties
  • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902854839
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency

