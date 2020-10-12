Overview

Dr. Thomas Shannon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University - Hershey, PA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.



Dr. Shannon works at Keystone Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.