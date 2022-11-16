Overview

Dr. Thomas Shaknovsky, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shaknovsky works at GenesisCare in Santa Rosa Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Appendectomy, Open and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.