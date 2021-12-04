Dr. Thomas Serey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Serey, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Serey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Serey works at
Locations
AnMed Health Urology2000 E Greenville St Ste 5140, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 716-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing urologist and surgeon. Had urethral cyst removed and recovery was much much better than anticipated.
About Dr. Thomas Serey, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851398929
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- University Of Kentucky
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serey works at
Dr. Serey has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Serey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.