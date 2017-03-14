Dr. Sepe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Sepe, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sepe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sepe works at
Locations
Daniel Quirk MD Inc.33 Staniford St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 421-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
MultiPlan
Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
3rd colonoscopy w Dr. Sepe. On time, good communication, caring staff at endoscopy center.
About Dr. Thomas Sepe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1508937889
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
