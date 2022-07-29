Overview

Dr. Thomas Sellner, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Sellner works at Foothills ENT in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.