Dr. T Jacob Seales, MD
Dr. T Jacob Seales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 733-6186Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 733-6184Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Associates PA554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 710-0114Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a miracle worker!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Seales has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Seales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seales.
