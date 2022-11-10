Overview

Dr. T Jacob Seales, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Seales works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL with other offices in Destin, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.