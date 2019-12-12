See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Scilaris works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Greater New York PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of Greater New York PC
    39 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 428-9369
  2. 2
    100a Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 852-4300
  3. 3
    Healtheast Medical Services
    54 S DEAN ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 871-4000
  4. 4
    Surgicare of Manhattan
    800 2nd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 419-1016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    I have known Dr. Scilaris since he started his practice. I am a former OR Nurse of over 40 years, who also had the pleasure of being his Nurse at times over the years. Dr. Scilaris is incredibly compassionate, a fabulous diagnostician and an excellent surgeon! One who truly cares about you. My mistake, I was not aware he accepted my insurance. After 6 years of pain & incompetent docs. Dr. Scilaris operated on me yesterday. I am a new woman!!! I can now stand up, sit down, sleep and just live with no knee pain! He is also my WC Dr and will be operating on both my shoulders. I have no fear at all. He will and has already decreased my pain so I can breathe. I highly recommend him to everyone. His entire team at the office and the surgi center I went to are FABULOUS!
    Gail Donath — Dec 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619073368
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scilaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scilaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scilaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Scilaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scilaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scilaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scilaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

