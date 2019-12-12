Overview

Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Scilaris works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Greater New York PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.