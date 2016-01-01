Dr. Thomas Schweller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schweller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schweller, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schweller, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Philadelphia Chldns Hosp
Dr. Schweller works at
Locations
Orthopedic Medical Group of San Diego3750 Convoy St Ste 201, San Diego, CA 92111 Directions (858) 278-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Schweller, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1962514125
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester|Philadelphia Chldns Hosp
- Philadelphia Chldns Hosp
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
