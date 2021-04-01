See All Ophthalmologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD

Cornea & External Diseases
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD is a Cornea & External Disease Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cornea & External Diseases, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schwartz works at Eye Care Associates Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Care Associates Of Sarasota
    1219 S East Ave Ste 105, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 313-3167
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Corneal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Dr. Schwartz is an incredible physician with a wonderful bedside manner during appointments as well as surgeries. He is generous with his time and never rushes through appointments. I recommend him at the highest level.
    Peter Quinn — Apr 01, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD

    • Cornea & External Diseases
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629074414
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med
    • University Tex Med Br
    • Va/Good Samaritan Hosps
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Eye Care Associates Of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

