Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University of Chicago
Locations
Vein Central1760 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 277-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very knowledgeable and professional,he answered all my questions and made me feel totally at ease in doing my procedure .I had varicose vein laser removal. We be scheduling for my other leg this week. I definitely would recommend Dr. Schwarcz to family and friends!
About Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago
- Med Ctr Hosp Vt
- Vascular Surgery
