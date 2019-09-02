See All Vascular Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.4 (10)
Overview

Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University of Chicago

Dr. Schwarcz works at Vein Central in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Vein Central
    1760 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 277-5711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Baptist Health Services Group
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2019
    He’s very knowledgeable and professional,he answered all my questions and made me feel totally at ease in doing my procedure .I had varicose vein laser removal. We be scheduling for my other leg this week. I definitely would recommend Dr. Schwarcz to family and friends!
    Sarah Flowers in Albany , KY — Sep 02, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Schwarcz, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • English
    • 1669479770
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University of Chicago
    • Med Ctr Hosp Vt
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwarcz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwarcz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwarcz works at Vein Central in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Schwarcz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwarcz has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwarcz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarcz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarcz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarcz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarcz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

