Overview

Dr. Thomas Schwann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Schwann works at The University Of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.