Dr. Thomas Schwann, MD
Dr. Thomas Schwann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with University of Toledo Medical Center.
Toledo3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134125727
- Yale-New Haven Med Ctr
- Yale-New Haven Med Ctr
- Yale-New Haven Med Ctr
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
Dr. Schwann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwann accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwann has seen patients for Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwann.
