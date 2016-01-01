Overview

Dr. Thomas Schultz, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC.



Dr. Schultz works at Palmetto Heart in Columbia, SC with other offices in Beaufort, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.