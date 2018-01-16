Overview

Dr. Thomas Schrattenholzer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Schrattenholzer works at Legacy Pain Management Center in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.