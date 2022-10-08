Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schomaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stevensville, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Lmp- Southwestern Medical Clinic5515 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Stevensville, MI 49127 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He takes the time to get to know his patients. He helps parents feel at ease and explains things clearly. As a parent you want your children to have the best care possible and I believe Dr Schomaker is that.
About Dr. Thomas Schomaker, DO
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital|St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Bi Co Comm Hospital|Bi-Co Comm Hosp
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Schomaker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schomaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schomaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Schomaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schomaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schomaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schomaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.