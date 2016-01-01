Dr. Thomas Schoenhofen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoenhofen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schoenhofen, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schoenhofen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Schoenhofen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Primary Care Park Ridge205 S NORTHWEST HWY, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 292-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoenhofen?
About Dr. Thomas Schoenhofen, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1336671569
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoenhofen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoenhofen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoenhofen works at
Dr. Schoenhofen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoenhofen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoenhofen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoenhofen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.