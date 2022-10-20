Dr. Thomas Schoborg Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoborg Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Schoborg Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Schoborg Sr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Schoborg Sr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Thomas W Schoborg285 Boulevard NE Ste 215, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 524-5082
-
2
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center303 Parkway Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 524-5082
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schoborg Sr?
Dt. Schoborg has been my urologist for over 30 years and has provided excellent care and advice throughout. He has a warm manner and communicates clearly, not rushing to see his next patient. Will heartily recommend him to anyone seeking urological attention.
About Dr. Thomas Schoborg Sr, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1386630358
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoborg Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoborg Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoborg Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoborg Sr works at
Dr. Schoborg Sr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Epididymitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoborg Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoborg Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoborg Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoborg Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoborg Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.