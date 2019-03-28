Overview

Dr. Thomas Schneider, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Schneider works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Lake St Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.