Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Munson Medical Center1221 Sixth St Ste 303, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 392-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Dr. Schermerhorn is a wonderfully talented doctor. He did my back surgery in a emergency situation, when I went into ER that night I could not walk, and now I am walking everywhere. I would recommend him to anyone. His concern for his patients is more than some could ask for.
About Dr. Thomas Schermerhorn, MD
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
