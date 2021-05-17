Overview

Dr. Thomas Schenk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Schenk works at AZ Orthopedic/Sports Medicine in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.