Dr. Thomas Schenk, MD
Dr. Thomas Schenk, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Thomas J Schenk, MD2900 W Ray Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 471-6934
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Have had one knee done And will have another soon. Excellent care and office staff
About Dr. Thomas Schenk, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376513226
- Tahoe Fracture & Orthopaedic Medical Clinic (Sports Medicine)
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation (Orthopaedic Surgery)
- Ohio State University College of Medicine
