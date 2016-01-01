Dr. Thomas Scales Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scales Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Scales Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 105 Westpark Dr Ste 410, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 219-5990
- 2 2541 Northshore Blvd, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 393-5168
-
3
Selah House Outpatient- Nashville2900 Vanderbilt Pl Ste 200B, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 434-2152
-
4
River Centre Clinic5465 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-8800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Scales Jr?
About Dr. Thomas Scales Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437204732
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Addiction Medicine, Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scales Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scales Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scales Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scales Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scales Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scales Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scales Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.