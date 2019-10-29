See All Neurosurgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Thomas Saul, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Saul, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Saul works at Mercy Health Kenwood Ortho & Spine in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mercy Health Kenwood Ortho & Spine
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 105, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 981-6784
    Mayfield Clinic
    6200 Pfeiffer Rd Ste 360, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 29, 2019
    In January of 1997, Dr. Saul operated on me for a herniated disk at the L-4 level. At the time of my surgery, I had been walking like Quasimodo because it was too painful to stand up straight. I was unable to lie flat or sleep. I could not sit for long periods of time which interfered with my job as a medical transcriptionist. I had immediate excellent results from the surgery and to this day, almost 23 years later, I have had absolutely no further pain or discomfort from the repair of the herniated disk. I also never had a single problem in my dealings with Dr. Saul. He was cordial, professional and most importantly an excellent doctor.
    Mary C. Gerhard — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Saul, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1558479121
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: University Of Maryland
    Residency: Children's Memorial Hospital, Chicago
    Internship: Peter Bent Brigham
    Medical Education: University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • University of Cincinnati
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Saul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saul accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Saul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Saul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

