Dr. Thomas Satterwhite, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Satterwhite, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Align Surgical Associates2299 Post St Ste 207, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 530-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He seemed very professional and was very assuring of the process
About Dr. Thomas Satterwhite, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Miami Childrens Hospital
- Stanford Hospital
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satterwhite has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satterwhite accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterwhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterwhite works at
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterwhite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterwhite.
