Dr. Thomas Satterly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satterly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Satterly, DO
Overview
Dr. Thomas Satterly, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Rolla, MO. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Phelps Health, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Satterly works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
PCRMC Womens Health Center1050 W 10th St Ste 550, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (800) 510-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Phelps Health
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Satterly?
I've had my share of different orthopedic surgeons.....dr satterly explained all my option to hip care and from the xrays and his opinion I had bilateral hip surgery. He was very kind and caring. My pain in walking is now over with.
About Dr. Thomas Satterly, DO
- Orthopedics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1174759203
Education & Certifications
- Des Peres Hospital
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Satterly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Satterly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satterly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Satterly works at
Dr. Satterly has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Satterly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Satterly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satterly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satterly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satterly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.