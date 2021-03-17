Overview

Dr. Thomas Satterly, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Rolla, MO. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Phelps Health, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Satterly works at Phelps Health in Rolla, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.