Dr. Sargent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Sargent, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sargent, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sargent works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Ocean Health Group765 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 840-7500Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sergeant is very good
About Dr. Thomas Sargent, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1073717468
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
