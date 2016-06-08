Overview

Dr. Thomas Santilli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.



Dr. Santilli works at Cardiology Consultants of Montgomery Co PC in Jenkintown, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.