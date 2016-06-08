Dr. Thomas Santilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Santilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Santilli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
Cardiology Consultants of Montgomery Co PC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 252, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 938-1550
Doylestown Emergency Associates595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Down to Earth, shows that he cares and very sociable. treated me with up most care and took the time for correct Diagnosis.
- Med Coll Penn
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Santilli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santilli accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santilli has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santilli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santilli.
