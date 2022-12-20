Dr. Sands has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Sands, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sands, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Sands works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Udhrain Hematology - Oncology3100 Galleria Dr Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 888-4297
-
2
East Jefferson General Hospital4200 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 888-4297
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sands?
I have been comfortable from the first day I walked into Dr. Sands office. The entire staff is so warm and professional. My results are better than I could've dreamed they would be.
About Dr. Thomas Sands, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225272149
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sands works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sands. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.