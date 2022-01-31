Overview

Dr. Thomas Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Center in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.