Dr. Thomas Samuelson, MD
Dr. Thomas Samuelson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Iowa and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Menorah Medical Center.
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic3151 NE Carnegie Dr Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (913) 381-5225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kansas City Bone and Joint Clinic - Overland Park10701 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 381-5225Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Menorah Medical Center
Dr Samuelson is the best! He did both of my son's recurring dislocated shoulders and gave him his life back. I trust him with my shoulder too. Great staff! Efficient, respectful, kind.
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1376571091
- David Drez, Jr., MD/LSU School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Iowa
- Iowa State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.
