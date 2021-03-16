See All Plastic Surgeons in Harrisburg, PA
Dr. Thomas Samson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Samson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center.

Dr. Samson works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates
    5 Capital Dr Ste 203, Harrisburg, PA 17110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-1386
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Milton S Hershey Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Samson saw me when in a Surgical Intensive Care Unit and later at follow up visits. He is an outstanding physician. He demonstrated a very high level of knowledge and professionalism, took the time to explain my medical condition in a way that I could understand, and he projected a true sense of caring. He is one of the best doctors I have ever seen. I highly recommend him.
    Frank — Mar 16, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Samson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1518942010
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, Ariz
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Samson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samson works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Harrisburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Samson’s profile.

    Dr. Samson has seen patients for Oral and-or Facial Cleft, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Samson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

