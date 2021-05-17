Dr. Salmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Thomas P. Salmon D.p.m.4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 100, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-7800
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salmon?
Dr. Salmon is very professional, excellent care for my condition. Was highly recommended by my friend D.H. who is also a long time patient of Doctor S.
About Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salmon accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.