See All Podiatrists in Bethpage, NY
Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Salmon works at Thomas P. Salmon D.p.m. in Bethpage, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
10 (450)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
10 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
10 (413)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas P. Salmon D.p.m.
    4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 100, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 796-7800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salmon?

    May 17, 2021
    Dr. Salmon is very professional, excellent care for my condition. Was highly recommended by my friend D.H. who is also a long time patient of Doctor S.
    Bernard G. — May 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salmon to family and friends

    Dr. Salmon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salmon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598755480
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salmon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salmon works at Thomas P. Salmon D.p.m. in Bethpage, NY. View the full address on Dr. Salmon’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Salmon, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.