Dr. Salmon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Salmon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Salmon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Salmon works at
Locations
Neurocenter Texas PA7701 Las Colinas Rdg Ste 260, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 869-3448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my neurologist for 20 years. He has always been there for me ever since I was diagnosed!
About Dr. Thomas Salmon, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124124110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salmon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Salmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Salmon has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmon.
