Overview

Dr. Thomas Salazer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Salazer works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neprology in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.