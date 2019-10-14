Overview

Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Salamon works at OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.