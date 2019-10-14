See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Salamon works at OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Heart Lung & Vascular Surgeons Columbus - E State St Ste 400
    285 E State St Ste 400, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 566-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2019
    Dr. Salamon and his team did a fantastic job on my aortic valve replacement. I understood everything he was going to do, and I was made to feel very well taken care of.
    Dave Kuns — Oct 14, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871583732
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Carroll University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salamon works at OhioHealth Heart, Lung & Vascular Surgeons in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Salamon’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salamon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salamon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

