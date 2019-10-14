Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salamon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Dr. Salamon works at
Locations
Ohiohealth Heart Lung & Vascular Surgeons Columbus - E State St Ste 400285 E State St Ste 400, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-7370
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salamon and his team did a fantastic job on my aortic valve replacement. I understood everything he was going to do, and I was made to feel very well taken care of.
About Dr. Thomas Salamon, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Medical College of Ohio
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- John Carroll University
Dr. Salamon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salamon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salamon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salamon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salamon.
