Dr. Thomas Rutherford, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Rutherford, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Yale University School Of Medicine
Dr. Rutherford works at
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
TGH Cancer Care at the TGH Brandon Healthplex10740 Palm River Rd Ste 490, Tampa, FL 33619 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my life. ??
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Cooper Hosp Mc-Umdnj
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Tampa General Hospital
- Danbury Hospital
