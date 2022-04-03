Overview

Dr. Thomas Russo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Russo works at Valley OB/GYN Associates in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Perimenopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.