Dr. Thomas Russ, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Russ, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Russ works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walter L. Fletscher M.d. Inc.
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 302, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 241-7300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding
  • Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
  • Shasta Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertelorism Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Thomas Russ, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1306869185
    Education & Certifications

    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Russ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russ has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russ works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Russ’s profile.

    Dr. Russ has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Russ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russ.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russ, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russ appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

