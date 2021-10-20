Dr. Thomas Russ, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russ is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Russ, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
Walter L. Fletscher M.d. Inc.2510 Airpark Dr Ste 302, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Dr. Russ is amazing. I had to go by ambulance to hospital because of chest discomfort (it didn't hurt) and, had to have emergency open heart surgery. I found out later that I had died three times on the table. I was a lost cause, but this beautiful man would not give up on me nor would my surgeon, Dr Mazur. He also waited two hours after the surgery to make sure there were no more complications. He answered all of my and, my family's questions. He came by every day (13) total that I was in the ICU. His concern for his patients is over the top! Also his staff is on the ball. Have never visited a Dr. with such a goofy sense of humor.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Russ has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russ accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russ has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russ has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russ on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Russ speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Russ. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russ.
