Overview

Dr. Thomas Russ, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Russ works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.