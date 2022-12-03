Overview

Dr. Thomas Rupp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hastings, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Rupp works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Hastings, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.