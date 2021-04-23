Overview

Dr. Thomas Rubin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at NYU Langone Island Wide Medical Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.